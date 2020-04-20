Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

The weather might be a little gloomy but these stories will definitely brighten your day!

An elderly man got out of his house and went grocery shopping after he got his disability payment. When he was checking out, he realized he was $33 short. He offered to go put some items back but the 17-year-old cashier insisted on paying for his entire bag of groceries. See the heartwarming video here.

Young nurse finds street full of 'thank you' signs after 12-hour shifthttps://t.co/MajBoa6FNZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 9, 2020

After working a 12-hour shift, a nurse found her street full of ‘thank you’ signs. When she pulled into her driveway, her family was waiting for her. They all took a walk to fully take in all the handmade signs. See more of the signs here.

