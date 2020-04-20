Listen Live
Breaking News

Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 20, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

The weather might be a little gloomy but these stories will definitely brighten your day!

groceries
Shutterstock/hacohob

An elderly man got out of his house and went grocery shopping after he got his disability payment. When he was checking out, he realized he was $33 short. He offered to go put some items back but the 17-year-old cashier insisted on paying for his entire bag of groceries. See the heartwarming video here.

After working a 12-hour shift, a nurse found her street full of ‘thank you’ signs. When she pulled into her driveway, her family was waiting for her. They all took a walk to fully take in all the handmade signs. See more of the signs here.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.