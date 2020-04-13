Listen Live
Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 13, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

We survived a holiday in quarantine and it wasn’t that bad! I think we are getting the hang of this!

Here are a few stories to start your week off right!

money
The owner of a café in Melbourne, Australia saw how many people were lined up for unemployment.  He went to the bank took out $10,000 and gave everyone $100 to buy groceries. Click here to read more. 

A woman who used to run a bar in England started a Facebook group called “The Virtual Pub” that hosts quiz nights, comedy shows, and has live music.  About 23,000 people from all over the world have signed up. It’s so popular, she’s had to hire a few employees to run it while she’s sleeping. Click here to join.

