Listen Live
Breaking News

Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

Liz April 6, 2020 Liz's Blog, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

It’s a new week which means a fresh start! Let’s make this quarantined week the best one yet!

Here’s your daily dose of happiness to kick-start your day!

Airbnb
Shutterstock/AlesiaKan

Thousands of Airbnb hosts are offering their homes for free to healthcare workers.  The goal is to provide medical and relief workers a safe, clean place to stay that allows them to be close to their patients while remaining safely isolated from their families. Click here to read all about the initiative. 

KFC
Shutterstock/ Pavlovska Yevheniia

Kentucky Fried Chicken is sending a million pieces of chicken to locations across the country, and encouraging franchise owners to give it away for free. KFC wants some of the extra chicken to go to hunger relief kitchens and first responders. Learn more here.

If you want a daily dose of happiness sent straight to your email everyday, sign up to be a YVIP here!

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2020, Y107. All Rights Reserved.