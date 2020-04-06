Monday’s Daily Dose of Happiness

It’s a new week which means a fresh start! Let’s make this quarantined week the best one yet!

Here’s your daily dose of happiness to kick-start your day!

Thousands of Airbnb hosts are offering their homes for free to healthcare workers. The goal is to provide medical and relief workers a safe, clean place to stay that allows them to be close to their patients while remaining safely isolated from their families. Click here to read all about the initiative.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is sending a million pieces of chicken to locations across the country, and encouraging franchise owners to give it away for free. KFC wants some of the extra chicken to go to hunger relief kitchens and first responders. Learn more here.

