Motivation Monday: Increase Your Happiness Level By Expressing Gratitude

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 3.2% of Americans suffer from a Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and 6.7% suffer from Major Depressive Disorder. Medication can help, but it takes a LOT of reframing your perspective to get anywhere with either of these two disorders.

I have both, and it’s not something I’ll bring to the airwaves a whole lot, but I don’t hide from them. Follow me on social media and I’m very open about my mental health journey. Both of them are very prominently genetic, so it’s something I have battled, and will battle my entire life.

One of the things that I’ve made my theme of 2021 is “gratitude.” When you’re in that dark place, it’s so easy to see darkness everywhere. It’s easy to feel isolated. But by simply acknowledging gratitude, you can start to see a little bit of light. By expressing gratitude, the world becomes even brighter.

There’s science behind this school of thought, too! Soul Pancake did a study with a few volunteers. Caution, this video of their experiment might make you smile:

So put gratitude into practice! Comment by telling us about someone you are grateful for. If you’re feeling really up for a challenge, call them and read what you wrote. You might just be a happier person for it!