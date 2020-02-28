Tyra Banks opening a modeling theme park

What if America’s Next Top Model was a theme park? Enter Tyra.

What if there were a whole theme park dedicated to being really really good-looking? Well guess what? One’s coming! Tyra Banks is creating her own version of Disney Land in this immersive experience. ModelLand will bring modeling to the masses and offer an experience like no other…with a price.

Basic tickets start at only $59, but the next tier goes up to $549. The most expensive experience is $1500! For that price I better get to meet Tyra!