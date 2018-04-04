MIZZOU Sports Properties Extends Radio Deal With Zimmer Radio Group

Zimmer Radio Groups KCMQ-FM, KTGR-AM/FM, KWOS-AM/FM

to Carry Games, Coaches’ Shows, Other Mizzou Content for Five More Years

COLUMBIA, Mo. (April 04, 2018) – Learfield’s Mizzou Sports Properties, exclusive athletics multimedia rights holder for the University of Missouri, announced today a five-year radio agreement extension with Mid-Missouri based Zimmer Radio Group and its KCMQ-FM, KTGR-AM, KTGR-FM and KWOS-AM stations.

As part of the new terms, KCMQ (96.7 FM), KTGR (1580 AM), KTGR (100.5 FM), and KTGR (105.1 FM) will continue to simulcast all football, men’s basketball and coaches shows. KWOS 950 AM / 104.5 FM will air live all Mizzou football game broadcasts. In addition, all baseball and women’s basketball games will be heard live on KTGR (1580 AM), KTGR (100.5 FM) and KTGR (105.1 FM). Broadcasts of select Olympic Sports events and increased promotional opportunities for Mizzou Athletics are other highlights of the renewed relationship.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with Zimmer Radio Group and keep a familiar place on the radio dial for Mizzou fans in Central Missouri,” said Nick Garner, General Manager at Mizzou Sports Properties. “KCMQ is a 100,000-watt radio station that can be heard from St. Charles to Warrensburg and from Fort Leonard Wood to Mark Twain Lake. It has tremendous reach for Mizzou fans and blankets Mid-Mo.”



“We’re pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Mizzou Sports Properties and Learfield,” said Carla Leible, General Manager Zimmer Radio Group. “Not only are we proud to put the Tiger Network on KCMQ, KTGR and KWOS, we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Mizzou Athletics. It’s a great time to be a Tiger!”



ABOUT ZIMMER RADIO GROUP

KCMQ 96.7 FM, KTGR 1580 AM/100.5 FM/105.1 FM and KWOS 950 AM/104.5 FM are owned and operated by Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group. A Missouri-based, family-owned company with nine radio stations (KCLR Clear 99, KTXY Y107, KCMQ Classic Rock, KSSZ The Eagle, KTGR ESPN Radio, KATI Kat Country, KFAL The Big 900, KWOS 950 and KZWV The Wave). With a team of the most accomplished yet humble people you’ll ever meet. For more information on Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group, please visit https://zimmercommunications.com/