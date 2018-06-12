Mizzou Arena Joy Ride Video Is Out

Remember last year when that guy busted into Mizzou Arena with his car and took it for a few laps around the arena? Here’s the video

Nathan Contant caused about $107,000 in damage to Mizzou property

The Columbia Missourian says that the damage broke down like this:

Rolling south gate – $50,000

Dock 1 garage door – $25,000

Press gate – $2,500

Golf carts – $15,000 each (2)

Contant pleaded guilty to two of the property damage charges last Friday and will now serve five years of probation and complete 100 hours of community service. Not a bad rap considering he managed to squeeze in 30 minutes of donuts and gate-busting.

