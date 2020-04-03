Governor Parson Announces Statewide “Stay At Home” Order

With his first statewide social distancing order set to expire, Governor Parson ups the ante.

He’s implementing a new stay-at-home order statewide from just after midnight Monday, April 6th until just before midnight on Friday, April 24th. All residents are to stay at home except to access essentials like food, healthcare or outdoor exercise, and avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Traveling to worship services is an exception, if the service is following social distancing guidelines.

Essential businesses open to the public must limit the number of people inside and practice social distancing. All schools in the state must stay closed while the order is in place, but teachers and staff can access them, and schools can still offer food to kids who need it.

The order says local governments can enforce the provisions of the state order “by any legal means,” and can go further with local orders if they want to.

Read the “Stay at Home Missouri” order in its entirety here.