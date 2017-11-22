Missouri Ranked In Online Dating Safety Survey

When it comes to online dating, just how bad is it in Missouri? A new report leaves us a bit concerned.

The report just came out from The Knot that a majority of brides in 2017 met their significant other through online dating. And online dating is on the rise. The amount of 18-24-year-olds using online dating apps has reportedly tripled in the past four years. But is a scary world. You’re talking to someone online, think you get to know them, then meet and they are nothing like what you thought. They look different. They act differently. And how do you know how safe they are? Maybe you’ve gone as far as using something like BackgroundChecks.org to find out as much as you can about them.

They just released a report showing the safest states for online dating, according to their files.

The top 5 safest states ranked best to worst are Vermont, Maine, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming. Great, nowhere near here. As for the worst, guess who takes number 1?

Missouri

Yup. There are times where being #1 isn’t so great. Missouri was followed by Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, and Nevada in case you were wondering.

What are they ranking this on? For one, while the use of online dating has increased, so have the number of reports of rape and assault from online dating, as well as money scams and identity theft cases. They also considered statewide violent crimes and STD infection rates. You can see the full report here.

The saving grace, if there is one, is the biggest problem in Missouri is the heavy amount of identity theft over anything else. Which sucks, but not as horrible as violent crimes.

While we’re not saying you should cease online dating, we ARE saying you should be extra vigilant in protecting yourself. Might not hurt to brush up on your knowledge of identity theft.