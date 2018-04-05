No one know’s who the pickle master is. All we know is a jar of pickles has been mysteriously appearing on the ramp to NB I-270 in Des Peres, MO.

It started in 2012. A jar of pickles appeared on the side of the road. And hasn’t left since. It’s not always the same jar or the same pickles, but sure as Santa will appear on Christmas, these pickles wind up on the ramp.

who remembers back when the pickles were in this little container with a juice box next to them? Posted by Michael Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

No one knows who’s putting them there or how. They just appear.

Yisss.. finally I'm not crazy and I feel like I belong! Thanks for the add Posted by Kim Link Hamann on Wednesday, April 4, 2018

It’s such a mystery that a facebook group has been dedicated to them. They call themselves ‘Team Pickle‘. And now that this has hit major news, you could say this group is quite a big… dill.

Have you seen these pickles? – jax.