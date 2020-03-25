Missouri Employers Now Hiring

As COVID-19 rapidly spreads across the country and Mid-Missouri, many businesses have had to make tough decisions. For some, that has meant lay-offs. But not all are reducing the workforce.

At Y107, we want to help out those who are suddenly faced with this uncertainty. We are asking for employers who are hiring to let us know, so we can get compile a list. We hope this serves as a great resource for those who are now in an unexpected situation.

Dominoes is doing major hiring nationwide. They are a company that has found themselves in high demand right now. Inquire here.

Hyvee is looking to add to their workforce for temporary help, as they try to keep shelves cleaned and stocked. They also need help in their distribution centers. Click here to see what’s available.

Walmart has been a staple over the last few weeks, and they’re struggling to keep up. They ALSO need some extra help. They’re looking for help in their stores, including Sam’s Club stores, as well as at the distribution and fulfillment centers. Find their jobs here.

Dollar General is another company who has announced they are hiring nationwide to keep up with consumer demand. You can see a list of their openings here.

Heartland Independent Living Center is hiring for many areas around Mid Mo. You’d be helping to assist the elderly and disabled in this time of need. No experience is necessary and training is provided. Call 573-437-5110 and see their FB page for more info.

Parker Hannifin in Slater, MO is hiring. Call 1-660-529-2227 to find out more. They also work through the SMX temp agency.

Rainbow House Children’s Emergency Shelter is currently hiring for youth specialists. In order to qualify, you must be at least 21 years of age, have the ability to pass a family care safety registry and background check, have the ability to obtain a Class E driver’s license, have first aid and CPR certification, and obtain medication training. This job is working directly with our community’s most valuable assets, our children. The direct care staff provides all services you would in the daily care including child care, daily paperwork and documentation, and facility maintenance. Find out more here.

Lowe’s is always hiring we’ve been told. We’re also hearing they do walk-in interviews on Wednesdays. With the latest “Stay Home” order in place, we can’t guarantee that it is still happening. You can find out more here.

Missouri Department of Corrections has immediate openings as well. There is a vast variety of jobs available. You can see more here.

Venus Independent Living in St. James is hiring. If you have a high school diploma or GED, can pass a background check, and are willing to work give us a call. This is in an ISL setting providing 24-hour support to individuals with developmental disabilities in their homes. If you have experience and the required training that is great. If not, they will provide all the training. Call 417-848-5820. See more here.

Gates Rubber is hiring we’ve been told. We’re working on getting more information.

Villa Marie in Jefferson City is hiring Techs we are told. You can see a list of their career openings here.

If your company is hiring, please comment below and include any links that would be helpful.

Let’s keep Mid-Mo working!