Miracles for Kids Radiothon Returns March 18/19

The 15th annual Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is coming up on March 18th and 19th!

Just a year ago, we wrapped Radiothon, and within DAYS, the world changed and the pandemic hit home. Over this last year, so many people have put off medical procedures and more, opting to wait until all this is over. When it comes to kids, especially our Miracle Kids and Miracle Families, KIDS CAN’T WAIT! And if you thought isolation for you was bad this last year, what about kids and families who are majorly at risk?

That is why Radiothon is more critical THIS year than ever before! While we won’t be AT the hospital this year, or be able to see the families in person, we roll on, with the mission to make even MORE miracles happen this year, in RECORD numbers!

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at the MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. Veterans United Home Loans will be matching all donations made online! And every dollar raised stays right here in Mid-Missouri; helping families you know!

Donate Online

WHEN: Begins Thursday, March 18th, 2020 through Friday, March 19th 2020, 6am to 6pm each day

During the event, text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation, thanks to A-1 Containers and A-1 Disposal. You can also call the Bob McCosh Chevrolet Phone bank at 1-866-970 GIVE (4483).

NEW THIS YEAR, you can also VENMO us: @Zimmerradiogroup (last 4 – 5799)

And thanks to our many sponsors so far who will be matching your donations throughout various hours over the 2 days:

Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Xtreme Body & Paint, Aurora Organic Dairy, Huebert Builders, Monnig Industries, Leubbering Oil, and ACME Constructors.