16th Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon Is Coming THIS MONTH!

The 16th annual Y107/Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital is coming up February 24th and 25th!

After an interesting year last year, where hanging out with families was over ZOOM, and the location was inside our own walls, we’ve adjusted yet again, but the message remains the same KIDS CAN’T WAIT! So many people are still putting off medical procedures and more. But when it comes to kids, especially our Miracle Kids and Miracle Families, KIDS CAN’T WAIT! That is why Radiothon remains more critical THAN ever!

Once again, we won’t be AT the hospital this year, but we DO hope to see the families in person this year, inside our Zimmer studio walls, as we continue the mission to make even MORE miracles happen this year, in RECORD numbers!

Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at the MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital. Veterans United Home Loans will be matching all donations made online! And every dollar raised stays right here in Mid-Missouri; helping families you know!

Donate Online

WHEN: Begins Thursday, February 24th, 2021 through Friday, February 25th 2021, 6am to 6pm each day

During the event, text “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation, thanks to A-1 Containers and A-1 Disposal.

On the 24th and 25th, you can also call the Big O Tires Phone bank at 1-866-970 GIVE (4483).

New this year…VENMO!

Our account is @Zimmerradiogroup

(last four: 5799)

Please note, we can NOT provide tax receipts for VENMO donations. If you need a tax receipt, please use the text, call, or donate online.

And thanks to our many sponsors so far who will be matching your donations throughout various hours over the 2 days:

Brian Wear Plumbing, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Easy Junk Removal, Xtreme Body & Paint, Doolittle Trailers, Aurora Organic Dairy, Luecke’s Roofing, Lacrosse Lumber, Monnig Industries, Allstate Consultants LLC, Leubbering Oil, Ai Painting Plus, Kendalls Towing & Recovery, and Caterpillar.