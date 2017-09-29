Miley Finally Sang ‘The Climb’ Again, and It Was Everything!

Miley Cyrus popped up on Instagram last night, surprising fans as she went live. While the appearance was mostly to promote her new album, “Younger Now”, which dropped today, she used the time for “New Jams & oldies but goodies.” It wasn’t long before she started singing.

Included in the line-up was her #1 song from four years ago, “Wrecking Ball”, as well as “I Would Die For You”, a love song for fiance Liam Hemsworth, which can be found on the new album. There were a couple others too.

But then she did something she hasn’t done in 6 years at least: She sang “The Climb”. Did we mention all songs were completely acapella too?? Fans were in tears, as honestly, it’s seriously everything.

Wow! There’s been so much craziness from her over the past few years that we honestly forgot how beautiful she sings.

You can catch other parts of the video here and here, at least until they get taken down.