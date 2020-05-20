Miley Cyrus debuts new haircut created by her mom!

We were warned by all of our hairstylists to not cut your hair during quarantine!

But what if you could have your hairstylist walk your mom through how to do it? That’s exactly what Miley Cyrus did!

Miley really wanted to change up her “mullet” and make it more pixie like. She sent pictures to her stylist, Sally Hershberger, and asked what she could do while in quarantine.

Miley Cyrus’ mom, Tish, was offered up as the guinea pig in a Facetime haircut.

Can you imagine how nervous Tish was?!?

While Sally said the end result wasn’t exactly what Miley was going for, it still looked very cool and different.

I wonder if Miley will keep her new hairstyle or change it up when restrictions start being lifted.

What do you think of Miley’s new style?