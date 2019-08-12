Blame the wrecking ball for Miley and Liam’s split

I’m not crying, you’re crying. It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are parting ways.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

When the statement was released, it looked like Miley was partying with friends while on vacation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0_EtRxJS6G/

Liam stayed quite for a couple of days but then said, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it mate.”

While divorce has not officially been filed, it looks like their relationship is heading in that direction.

Thank goodness we will always have ‘The Last Song.’