Celebrating LGBTQ Pride In the Midwest

Celebrities chime in on LGBTQ issues and note their support to the community. Looking ahead to this year’s Pride month, check out where to celebrate here in Mid-MO.

Taylor Swift addresses fans on tour

Taylor Swift helped to kick off Pride Month during her Reputation Tour with a speech to her fans last Saturday night in Chicago. She shared, “It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation, but it’s even braver to be honest about your feelings and who you love and that you know that that might be met with adversity from society.”

She then went on to say, “So this month, and every month, I want to send out my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough, to be honest about the way they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify. And I want to send my love and respect out to everybody who in their journey hasn’t yet felt comfortable enough to come out and may you do that in your own time. May we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable and say how they feel.”

Arianda Grande also shows love, mentions brother

Ariana Grande also addressed the LGBTQ community with appreciation and love saying, “There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes. I grew up with a gay brother whose every move I would emulate. I idolized him. Everything Frankie did, I would do.” She then added, “Love is like music. It knows no boundaries and isn’t exclusive to any one gender, sexuality, race, religion, age, or creed. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as you live.”

—

Join the LGBTQ community locally as we celebrate Pride Month:

June 1st-3rd: KC PrideFest (gaypridekc.org)

June 7th – 11th: Lebanon, MO PrideFloat (glocenter.org)

June 16th: Greater Ozarks PrideFest (Springfield, MO) (glocenter.org)

June 23rd-24th: PrideFest STL (pridestl.org)

August 25th: MidMO PrideFest (Columbia, MO) (midmopride.org)

September 14th-15th: St. Joe Pride (glocenter.org)