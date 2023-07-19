Y107 at GRAND OPENING of Midway Golf – Sat. July 29th

The golf and games center you LOVED at Midway has EXPANDED, rebranded, and is celebrating their GRAND OPENING July 29th! It’s quite the expansion too!

Introducing the new Midway Golf * Games * Events * 44 Tavern! Still the Par 3 course, go-karts, mini-golf, foot golf, batting cages, axe throwing, archery tag, and yard games you love them for. But oh how they’ve grown. With the new expansion, they just added Toptracer hitting bays, bringing a multi-level, state-of-the-art driving range to Mid-Mo. They’ve also brought in a new restaurant, 44Tavern, part of the 44Stone/44 Cantina family. And finally, they’re also a full-on event center with 44Tavern Hall, with seating for up to 200!

Join Carson from 10a-12n to check it all out. But make a full day of it, as VooDoo Sno Cone will be there from 5p-9p, with Lilly’s Cantina joining the fun beginning at 7p. Coach Drinkwitz will be a part of the Coundown to Kick-off 2023 with Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Banquet Room at 5:30p (with tickets on sale now). Starting at 7:30 p.m., Shiloh Country Band will be providing live music. Then at 9:15p, get ready for a fireworks show on the driving range! A whole day of fun indeed.

Make your Toptracer reservation now, and save the date!