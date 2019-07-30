MidMo Pridefest is coming August 24!

Pride is an amazing opportunity to celebrate differences and identities and Y107 can’t wait to celebrate with you!

MidMo PrideFest is a family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQ community that is in its 15th year. This year, the festival is Saturday, August 24, at Rose Music Hall. There will be live performances, activities for the kids and teens, food trucks, beverages, and tons of information and support, and, of course, lots of vendors.

Pride is important to our community because it allows us to recognize and celebrate our identities and the things that make us unique, but it also gives the community an opportunity to show their support to their LGBTQ neighbors, friends, employees, and customers.

This year’s festival will culminate with a performance by Monica Beverly Hillz from season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race!