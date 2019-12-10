Listen Live
MidiCi closes suddenly

Liz December 9, 2019

What happened to MidiCi?

That is the question everyone is asking after their abrupt closure. 

The restaurant, known for their delicious pizzas, posted a goodbye on their Facebook and Instagram just hours before they shut their doors permanently. 

If you are already missing MidiCi’s food, you’ll have to drive a while to find another one of their restaurants. The closest one to Mid-Missouri is in Fayetville, Arkansas. 

What are you going to miss most about this Columbia restaurant?

