MidiCi closes suddenly

What happened to MidiCi?
That is the question everyone is asking after their abrupt closure.
The restaurant, known for their delicious pizzas, posted a goodbye on their Facebook and Instagram just hours before they shut their doors permanently.
View this post on Instagram
To our Wonderful Friends: It is with no small degree of sadness that we at MidiCi, your neighbors who believe "People Are The Best Thing That Can Happen To Anyone", must announce that after Sunday at 8:00 pm, we will be closed and no longer doing business. We appreciate your valued patronage these past 3 years and the great privilege of having been able to serve you. You have been appreciated and treasured. We wish you nothing but happiness and safe passage in your travels. Happy holidays!
If you are already missing MidiCi’s food, you’ll have to drive a while to find another one of their restaurants. The closest one to Mid-Missouri is in Fayetville, Arkansas.
What are you going to miss most about this Columbia restaurant?