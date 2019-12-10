MidiCi closes suddenly

What happened to MidiCi?

That is the question everyone is asking after their abrupt closure.

The restaurant, known for their delicious pizzas, posted a goodbye on their Facebook and Instagram just hours before they shut their doors permanently.

If you are already missing MidiCi’s food, you’ll have to drive a while to find another one of their restaurants. The closest one to Mid-Missouri is in Fayetville, Arkansas.

What are you going to miss most about this Columbia restaurant?