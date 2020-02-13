Mid-MO Baby Expo Returns March 14th!

Join Y107 for one glorious day, Saturday, March 14th from 8am to 12pm, at The Courtyard by Marriott for the Mid-Mo Baby Expo! It’s an exciting event that’s all things baby, presented by Boone Hospital Center.

You’re gonna go gaga over what’s in store.

You’ll be able to witness firsthand:

• Mock labor & delivery room

• Natural childbirth equipment

• Special beds & equipment in a neonatal intensive care unit

• Infant CPR education

• Let the hospital’s car seat checkers make sure your seat is safe for your little one

$5 AT THE DOOR, KIDS 10 & UNDER GET IN FREE!

Thanks to Women’s Health Associates, Tiger Pediatrics, Shelter Insurances’ Scott Priesmeyer, Wise Women Botanicals and Enfamil

Keep listening to win tickets!

Buy Tickets