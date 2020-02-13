Mid-MO Baby Expo Returns March 14th!

Join Y107 for one glorious day, Saturday, March 14th from 8am to 12pm, at The Courtyard by Marriott for the Mid-Mo Baby Expo! It’s an exciting event that’s all things baby, presented by Boone Hospital Center.
You’re gonna go gaga over what’s in store.
You’ll be able to witness firsthand:
• Mock labor & delivery room
• Natural childbirth equipment
• Special beds & equipment in a neonatal intensive care unit
• Infant CPR education
• Let the hospital’s car seat checkers make sure your seat is safe for your little one
$5 AT THE DOOR, KIDS 10 & UNDER GET IN FREE!
Thanks to Women’s Health Associates, Tiger Pediatrics, Shelter Insurances’ Scott Priesmeyer, Wise Women Botanicals and Enfamil
Keep listening to win tickets!