Mid-Mo Baby Expo 2020 flyer
Mid-MO Baby Expo Returns March 14th!

Carson February 13, 2020 Upcoming Events, Y107 Blogs Leave a comment

Join Y107 for one glorious day, Saturday, March 14th from 8am to 12pm, at The Courtyard by Marriott for the Mid-Mo Baby Expo!  It’s an exciting event that’s all things baby, presented by Boone Hospital Center.

You’re gonna go gaga over what’s in store. 

You’ll be able to witness firsthand:
• Mock labor & delivery room
• Natural childbirth equipment
• Special beds & equipment in a neonatal intensive care unit
• Infant CPR education
• Let the hospital’s car seat checkers make sure your seat is safe for your little one
$5 AT THE DOOR, KIDS 10 & UNDER GET IN FREE!

Thanks to Women’s Health AssociatesTiger PediatricsShelter Insurances’ Scott Priesmeyer, Wise Women Botanicals and Enfamil

