Y107 Welcomes the Mid-MO Baby Expo June 1st

For one glorious day, Saturday, June 1st from 8am to 12pm, at the Holiday Inn Expo Center, The Mid-Mo Baby Expo presented by Boone Hospital and Women’s Health Associates, is an exciting event that’s all things baby.

You’ll be able to witness firsthand:

Mock labor & delivery room

Natural childbirth equipment

Special beds & equipment in a neonatal intensive care unit

Infant CPR education

Let the hospital’s car seat checkers make sure your seat is safe for your little one

$5 AT THE DOOR, KIDS 10 & UNDER GET IN FREE!

Thanks to Tiger Pediatrics, Shelter Insurances’ Scott Priesmeyer, and Enfamil