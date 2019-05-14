Y107 Welcomes the Mid-MO Baby Expo June 1st

For one glorious day, Saturday, June 1st from 8am to 12pm, at the Holiday Inn Expo Center, The Mid-Mo Baby Expo presented by Boone Hospital and Women’s Health Associates, is an exciting event that’s all things baby.
You’ll be able to witness firsthand:
- Mock labor & delivery room
- Natural childbirth equipment
- Special beds & equipment in a neonatal intensive care unit
- Infant CPR education
- Let the hospital’s car seat checkers make sure your seat is safe for your little one
$5 AT THE DOOR, KIDS 10 & UNDER GET IN FREE!
Thanks to Tiger Pediatrics, Shelter Insurances’ Scott Priesmeyer, and Enfamil