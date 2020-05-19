Mid-Missouri McDonald’s will hire more than a thousand new employees

Not even a pandemic can stop McDonald’s because they are hiring!

The fast-food chain just announced they will be hiring more than 1,200 new employees from Columbia, Jefferson City and more Mid-Missouri communities!

Not only is McDonald’s hiring, they are also offering a way to further your education.

Employees will be able to take advantage of an education program that helps employees earn a high school diploma.

If you already have a high school diploma, McDonald’s will give you access to career advising services.

You could also get $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance.

Plus, the fast-food chain works with Columbia College to offer employees a discounted tuition rate.

Interested? It’s super easy to apply!

You can do it online, by texting ‘APPLY’ to 36453, or you can pick up a paper application in the drive-thru.