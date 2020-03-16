Mid-Missouri COVID-19 Resources

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is causing big changes to everyday life in mid-Missouri. Here are a few places to go if you have questions (stay up-to-date on the national response at the CDC’s website):
- The state health department has updated information on its website. You can also call a 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411.
- MU Health Care is offering video visits with a physician for $10 if you think you have COVID-19. More info here. Here’s more info from Boone Hospital.
- Here’s the website for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. The local number to call during business hours is 573-874-7355. You can reach the Cole County Health Department at 573-636-2181 during business hours. The Callaway County Health Department‘s number is 573-642-6881.
- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is still feeding people in need. Click here or call (573) 474-1020 for help, or go here if you want to donate.
- If you have questions on how to collect unemployment benefits, or if you’re not sure on what it takes to be eligible, go to this website or call the Jefferson City office of the Missouri Dept. of Labor at 573-751-9040.
- Need help dealing with anxiety caused by COVID-19? Here are some tips. You can also call a local crisis line anytime at (573) 445-5035.
- Have kids who now are stuck in the house on an unplanned, extended break? This website has educational ideas to keep them busy.