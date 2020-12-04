Best Christmas Light Displays in Mid-Missouri!

It’s been a crazy year. And as the song goes, we all “Need a Little Christmas!” As the weekend is here, where are the awesome Mid-Mo displays? This might help.

Every year, it’s a household tradition to pile in the car with our hot cocoas, crank the holiday tunes, and go for a drive checking out all the lights. THIS year, I KNOW there’s a ton of displays going up. Just take a trip to the Christmas light row of any store, and they are WELL picked over. I know. I had to order all mine. (Guess what I’m doing this weekend?)

If you’re like me, you’re super curious where the best displays are across Mid-Mo. We know the big ones, like the 3 Magic Trees in Columbia (Village of Cherry Hill, the Crossing Church, downtown), Candy Cane Crib at Logboat, and Warm Springs Ranch (who switched to a drive through this year with COVID). We’ve heard about the Moberly Drive-thru park too! But where else? Who has the best home displays, including the fun ones synchronized to lights?

Thankfully, I’m not the only curious one. I saw a post on Facebook from a lady who said her husband has been putting together a list. It’s gone a TON of various locations, although no pictures. So, check out the displays at your own risk, no promises.

Click here for that map. Shout out to the creator!

I also saw KOMU created a map. What’s really cool is that it gives you a quick preview snapshot and description. That way, if you head out somewhere, you know it’s worth the trip. The map is a bit tricky to use, so you might want to pre-plan before hitting the road. It also doesn’t have as many displays listed as the first map, if you’re planning on going crazy checking out lights.

See their page here.

Of course, neither of these are the be all, end all. So if you know of other lists, or amazing displays, LET US KNOW! Like seriously, I’m a fiend for amazing displays.

Where is the BEST display this year? Let us know in the comments!