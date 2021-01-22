Microsoft Wants To Turn Your Deceased Loved Ones Into AI

Um… am I the ONLY person who watched that episode of Black Mirror on Netflix? Microsoft has just filed for a patent for a chatbox that “may correspond to a past or present entity (or a version thereof), such as a friend, a relative, an acquaintance, a celebrity, a fictional character, a historical figure, or a random entity etc.” that works by using “images, voice data, social media posts, [and] electronic messages” fed into the software. The patent also leaves open the possibility for “living users to train a digital replacement in the event of their death” according to the Independent.

Naturally, people find this a bit… um… creepy?

But why Who asked for this. Why would anyone want this ever. — israel setroc @20% (@israelsetroc) January 21, 2021

What happens when the chat bots start to believe they’re the actual person and realise they’re dead … stuck inside some code? — 🤨 (@jazzonasunday) January 21, 2021

According to the General Manager of AI Programs at Microsoft, Tim O’Brien, this is not something HE is aware of..

I’m looking into this – appln date (Apr. 2017) predates the AI ethics reviews we do today (I sit on the panel), and I’m not aware of any plan to build/ship (and yes, it’s disturbing) — Tim O’Brien (@_TimOBrien) January 22, 2021

Now… I don’t mean to be a snob, but is this the REAL guy in charge of AI at Microsoft? He’s not Twitter Verified, and has less than 1,000 followers… so I’m not sure. But I NEED TO KNOW IF THIS IS LEGIT. Why do these companies think that Black Mirror is full of cool ideas??

Would you do this for a loved one, or want this done for you after you pass away?

