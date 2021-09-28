Michelle’s Contestants Have Been Announced!

And it includes a real life Romeo and a Pizzapreneur

And of course a guy from Columbia!

By now all of Bachelor Nation has heard that Michelle’s season of the Bachelorette is coming to us on October 19 and the LOCAL Bachelor and Bachelorette fans have heard that Clayton Echard from RIGHT HERE IN COLUMBIA is heavily rumored to be the next bachelor.

We know that Kaitlyn and Tayshia will team up to host again but we haven’t heard a whole lot more about the contestants on the upcoming season UNTIL NOW! People magazine brought us the list today. You can check it out here!

Who’s your top pick?