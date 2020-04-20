Michele Doolady – PreK teacher

I wanted to give Michele Doolady a huge shout out! She is a wonderful private in-home preschool teacher/ owner who decided to stay open, so parents who are essential staff could still work. She also made/delivered creative learning bags for each of her kiddos staying home so they would all have fun things to do “together” over Zoom videos. For the last couple weeks my Kiddos have been the only ones there, but she still makes the days fun, and provides a little” normal routine” that the kids can hold onto during this crazy time.

From Jessica