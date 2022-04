Jimmy Kimmel had Machine Gun Kelly go undercover as a reporter asking people on the street what they think about Machine Gun Kelly… and the answers were probably not what he wanted to hear!

They covered his tattoos and gave him a wig to make him look like a whole other person! My favorite part is when Spiderman spoils his secret identity!

Cue the video up to 9:55 to see (honestly if I copied the link right it SHOULD be cued up already).