The MET Gala had some looks this year!

The MET Gala has a reputation for off the wall, no holds barred, wacky fashion choices and this year is no exception! It almost looks like a red carpet Halloween and here are my favorite costumes!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye as Scary Movie Hot Girl Running Naked From the Killer and College Student in an 8AM class
Kylie Jenner as Naked Pygmy Puff
Cardi B as Couch
Cara Delevigne as Fruit Stripe Gum
Sara Paulson as Fancy Bra Strap
Nicki Minaj as Toddlers N Tiaras
Lupita Nyong’o as Hunger Games
Gwyneth Paltrow as 70s Bridesmaid
Tracy Ellis Ross as Picture Frame on the Door from Friends
Kacey Musgraves as Legally Blonde
Halsey as Even Hotter Wonder Woman
Saoirse Ronan as Christmas Tree Angel
Nichapat Suphap as Cotton Candy
Celine Dion as Puffy Dandelion
Liza Koshy as Bath Tub
Check out the photo gallery here and let us know what your favorite costumes are!