The MET Gala had some looks this year!

The MET Gala has a reputation for off the wall, no holds barred, wacky fashion choices and this year is no exception! It almost looks like a red carpet Halloween and here are my favorite costumes!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye as Scary Movie Hot Girl Running Naked From the Killer and College Student in an 8AM class

Kylie Jenner as Naked Pygmy Puff

Cardi B as Couch

Cara Delevigne as Fruit Stripe Gum

Sara Paulson as Fancy Bra Strap

Nicki Minaj as Toddlers N Tiaras

Lupita Nyong’o as Hunger Games

Gwyneth Paltrow as 70s Bridesmaid

Tracy Ellis Ross as Picture Frame on the Door from Friends

Kacey Musgraves as Legally Blonde

Halsey as Even Hotter Wonder Woman

Saoirse Ronan as Christmas Tree Angel

Nichapat Suphap as Cotton Candy

Celine Dion as Puffy Dandelion

Liza Koshy as Bath Tub

Check out the photo gallery here and let us know what your favorite costumes are!