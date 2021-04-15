Y107’s Mega Money Minute Means FREE MONEY!

10 Questions… 60 seconds on the clock… MEGA MONEY on the line… Can you handle the pressure?

It’s Y107’s Mega Money Minute!

Each weekday, at 7:50a and 2:50p, we’ll open the phone lines and take caller 7 for the chance at winning MEGA MONEY, as in $500!!! All you have to do is listen for the trigger to call in, then be caller 7 to 573-441-Y107 (9107) or 800-500-Y107 (9107). We put 60 seconds on the clock, and start firing off questions, with 10 in total, and nothing off-limits. Take as much time as you need on each question. However, once the clock runs out, the game is over. Wrong answers also end game play.

So how do you increase your odds of winning? Be sure you’re listening each time we play, as the questions will not change until we get a winner. In other words, the more you listen, the better your chances. Our YVIP’s will also get some helpful updates from time to time, so make sure you sign up FREE here.

Round 1 starts Monday, April 19th, at 7:50a. Make sure you set your alarm on the FREE Y107 app and be ready!