Meet The New “Harry Potter” Actors

Summary Meet the news child stars who will take on the roles of Harry, Hermione and Ron in HBO/MAX's Harry Potter series set to film this summer.

They will star in the Harry Potter prequel series that will begin filming this summer in the UK and could possibly hit your HBO MAX streams in 2026.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will star as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” said showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod in a statement.

According to sources with the BBC over 30,000 child actors were auditioned to find the new young wizard stars!