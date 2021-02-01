MEET OUR COUPLE!

We’ve selected our couple for the Y107 in studio wedding and we can’t wait for you to meet them!

We had OVER 40 awesome couples register this year for our in-studio wedding which is the most we’ve ever had! It’s never easy to weed through and pick just ONE couple but……..

WE’VE DONE IT!

Mackenzie entered the contest by telling us this:

We have been dating for 6 years, living together for 5 years and our anniversary is actually on valentine’s day! We have been talking about getting married for a few years already, but just haven’t been able to financially. This would be the perfect opportunity to get married by our favorite radio station! We both are always listening to y107!

This morning, we called Mackenzie and then her FIANCEE Chris to let them in on the good news.. You can hear the audio below

CONGRATULATIONS MACKENZIE AND CHRIS! We can’t wait to meet you guys on your wedding day!

Lauren legally ordained and will officiate their wedding. US Rents It will enchant the studio for the perfect setting. The Mackenzie’s hair will be done by Salon Va’Lise of Jefferson City. They’ll even get wedding bands included, courtesy of Molly’s Jewelry Design and Repair. And, Crumbl Cookies will serve up delicious treats post-nuptials. Schaefer Photography will be there to capture photos for the special day!