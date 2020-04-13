Meals for Heroes

The Rock Bridge HS Interact Club and Columbia South Rotary launched a fundraiser to help healthcare heroes and local businesses!

From the GoFundMe page:

”To launch our initiative we will first focus on a handful of local restaurants who will receive funds to provide meals to University and Boone Hospitals. We will work with Directors of Dining and Nutrition to facilitate the receipt and distribution of meals to medical staff at each hospital.

Such initiatives have been started in communities across the country. Columbia is known for its local support for business, and, in this time of crisis, it’s more important than ever to look out for our neighbors. Money raised will go towards supporting restaurants through business while also providing healthcare workers with free meals”.