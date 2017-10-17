McDonalds Introduces Phone Off, Fun On System To Improve Meals

Are phones allowed at your dinner table? McDonalds is going to new lengths to help improve the dinner experience, freeing us from our phones. Check out this idea.

Will you ever see 1 phone in da box? #mcdonalds #familytime #nophonesallowed #iphonephotography #nofilter A post shared by jerry sim (@shijia82) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

It a clear locker system meant for phones. Before you sit down to eat, they encourage customers to place their phones, and whatever other belongings they want, in these clear lockers. Then, eat their meal with conversation and fun.

The interesting idea is currently only being tested in Singapore. We’ll see if it ever goes beyond that, because as the poster says above, we will ever see more than one person actually use the system? Can’t knock them for the attempt however. Now, if they included chargers in each locker too, we might be on to something.

Would you lock up your phone to improve the “fun” of the meal?