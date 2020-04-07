Local McDonald’s Offering FREE Drinks to Healthcare Workers

McDonald’s in Mid-Missouri and beyond are offering free beverages to healthcare workers to say ‘Thank You’!

Many in our community are looking for ways to support healthcare workers during the coronavirus crisis. McDonald’s of Mid- Missouri is just one of the companies doing something to help.

Now through the end of business on Thursday, April 30th, participating McDonald’s locations will provide the option of one FREE Medium Hot Drip or Iced Coffee, Large Iced Tea or Large Soft Drink to our amazing local healthcare employees during each visit in our McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

“We are hearing and seeing the local sacrifices being made by our incredible healthcare teams and this is one way we can let them know we appreciate them, and we care”, said Callie Picarella, Local McDonald’s Public Relations.

To redeem, simply show your healthcare ID Badge when ordering. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.

Locations that are participating: Ashland, Boonville, California, Camdenton, Centralia, Columbia, Eldon, Fulton, Holt’s Summit, Jefferson City, Kingdom City, Lake Ozark, Lebanon, Linn, Macon, Mexico, Moberly, Osage Beach, Sedalia, St. Robert, Versailles, and others.

Know of others doing things big and small in Mid-Mo to help others smile and feel better?