Math in the Morning for Ed Sheeran Tickets

Dust off those math skills, because Ed Sheeran is bringing his +-=÷x (aka “Mathematics”) World Tour to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City August 5, 2023, and we have tickets before you can buy them!

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14th, but starting October 10th, you can officially score a pair if you get an A+ of our math pop quiz! We’ve gathered the best teachers in MidMo and you’ll have 60 seconds to get 3 math problems right. An A+ = you + Ed!

Listen to Cosmo at 7:20 and be caller 7 when asked to play! Maybe get your kids involved, because you KNOW it’s fresher in their mind. And if you miss, your math teacher will definitely be listening and be disappointed in you!

We also have a special presale code JUST for our YVIPs being sent out soon! Sign up here!

Save this link, too, because the button below is the link to buy tickets when they’re available!