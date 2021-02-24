Mary Kate and Ashley Rapped About Their Little Sister, Lizzy, AKA Elizabeth Olsen AKA Wanda Maximoff

It is blowing peoples’ minds this week that Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff (WandaVision) in the MCU, is actually the little sister of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, which is hilarious. I think around the time Avengers: Age of Ultron came out, someone said “you know that’s the younger Olsen sister?” and I went “oh! I can totally see that.” So the fact that people are mind blown about it now is the funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet all week…

Well… until I posted that on my twitter, and someone responded with the diss track MK&A rapped about their sister. That has NOW become the funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet all week!

I feel like we need to add B-U-T-T OUT as a track on Y107 immediately. It slaps.