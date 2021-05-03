Marvel Just Dropped A TON Of Information In A Heartfelt Package!

If you are a Marvel fan and you need a dose of the feels, this is your spot.

If you are a Marvel fan and you don’t need the feels but some information, this is also your spot.

In a just-over-3-minute video, Marvel has answered a ton of questions and made everyone excited to GO to the movies again!

In the first half, you’ll see a montage from the first three phase with a Stan Lee voice over. The part that really gets me is the crowd reaction during the first showing Avengers End Game. And just when you are all cozy in the feels, BAM, they hit you with release dates spanning all the way to May 2023, official sequel titles, and even some never-before-seen clips from upcoming movies!

The whole video ends with a simple written line: See you at the movies.

Did you just get goosebumps?

For those who don’t have the time or just want the information, here it is:

Black Widow- July 9, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings- September 3, 2021

The Eternals- November 5, 2021

Spiderman: No Way Home- December 17th, 2021

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness- March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder- May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- July 8, 2022

The Marvels- November 11, 2022

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania- Feb 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3- May 5, 2023

See YOU at the movies!