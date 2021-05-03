Marvel Just Dropped A TON Of Information In A Heartfelt Package!

If you are a Marvel fan and you need a dose of the feels, this is your spot.
If you are a Marvel fan and you don’t need the feels but some information, this is also your spot.
In a just-over-3-minute video, Marvel has answered a ton of questions and made everyone excited to GO to the movies again!
In the first half, you’ll see a montage from the first three phase with a Stan Lee voice over. The part that really gets me is the crowd reaction during the first showing Avengers End Game. And just when you are all cozy in the feels, BAM, they hit you with release dates spanning all the way to May 2023, official sequel titles, and even some never-before-seen clips from upcoming movies!
The whole video ends with a simple written line: See you at the movies.
Did you just get goosebumps?
For those who don’t have the time or just want the information, here it is:
- Black Widow- July 9, 2021
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings- September 3, 2021
- The Eternals- November 5, 2021
- Spiderman: No Way Home- December 17th, 2021
- Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness- March 25, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder- May 6, 2022
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- July 8, 2022
- The Marvels- November 11, 2022
- Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania- Feb 17, 2023
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3- May 5, 2023
See YOU at the movies!