Maroon 5 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – August 29th

Call it an early Christmas present: Adam Levine and Maroon 5 are returning to Mid-Missouri next summer! And they’re bringing Megan Trainor, who’s releasing her third studio album, Treat Myself, January 31st. In other words, save some money for an extra stocking stuffer!

With the new single “Memories” burning up the charts, and Adam having left “The Voice” to focus on new music, everyone is eagerly anticipating a follow-up album to 2017’s Red Blue Pills which launched a mega tour. Now we know that follow-up album from three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 is inevitable, and the tour is headed outdoors this time around, including iconic stadiums like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium!

Catch the show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, August 29th. They’ll also be doing an inside show at the Sprint Center Thursday, August 27th.

Tickets go on sale to the public at noon Friday, December 13th.

However, presales will start Monday, December 9th. Both Citi members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, December 9th at 12pm local time through Thursday, December 12th at 10pm local time. Citi cardmembers can get theirs through Citi EntertainmentSM.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Click HERE for LaneOne details.