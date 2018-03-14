Listen Live
Live Nation / Maroon 5

Maroon 5 @ Scottrade Center Sept. 13

Maroon 5 @ Scottrade Center Sept. 13

Carson March 14, 2018

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 kick off their Red Pill Blues world tour May 30, 2018, including a stop in St. Louis Thursday, Sept. 13th at the Scottrade Center. 

Maroon 5’s 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues, dropped last November, producing singles like What Lovers Do,”  and “Wait“, as well as Don’t Wanna Know and “Cold” on the Deluxe edition. The album also features special guest appearances by SZA, A$AP Rocky, Future, LunchMoney Lewis, and Julia Michaels, the latter which will open for the band on tour.  Any “Issues” with that?  Didn’t think so.

Limited tickets are still available with prices starting at $46.  Get your tickets here.

Maroon 5 / LiveNation

 

