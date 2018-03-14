Maroon 5 @ Scottrade Center Sept. 13

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 kick off their Red Pill Blues world tour May 30, 2018, including a stop in St. Louis Thursday, Sept. 13th at the Scottrade Center.

Maroon 5’s 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues , dropped last November, producing singles like “What Lovers Do,” and “Wait“, as well as “Don’t Wanna Know“ and “Cold” on the Deluxe edition. The album also features special guest appearances by SZA, A$AP Rocky, Future, LunchMoney Lewis, and Julia Michaels, the latter which will open for the band on tour. Any “Issues” with that? Didn’t think so.

Limited tickets are still available with prices starting at $46.