Maroon 5 in STL | August 18, 2021

What is THIS? The concert we’ve been waiting FOREVER for is finally happening? And WHO has your FREE tickets?

It was back in December of 2019 that we first announced Maroon 5 was headed to STL. And what a different world it was. They had released “Memories” only months before, yet were going to tour on the strength of that without a new album. We found it odd, but were excited, even though the concert wasn’t to happen until August of 2020.

THEN THE WORLD STOPPED. 🙁

Now, almost 2 YEARS (and a couple of date changes) later it’s finally happening: Maroon 5 will be in STL NEXT WEEK, on Wednesday the 18th!

A couple of other things have changed too! They now have a full album out, Jordi, which includes not just “Memories”, but also “Nobody’s Love”, “Beautiful Mistakes”, and current single “Lost”. The openers have also changed: Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges are out, but blackbear is in. That is great news as he was supposed to open for the canceled Halsey tour that was also supposed to happen last summer.

If you had paper tickets for the original Maroon 5 dates, those WILL be honored. If you need tickets, there are great seats still available. And you can get them in one of two ways:

Click here to purchase them.

WIN THEM from Y107!

Starting Wednesday (Aug 11), join Cosmo and Lauren each morning and Kristin in the afternoon for the shot to correct our “Lyrical Mistakes”. At some point during their shows, they’ll recite the lyrics to a Maroon 5 song. However, some of the lyrics will be incorrect. Be caller 7, correct the lyrics, and you’ll win a pair of lawn seats* to check out the concert LIVE IN PERSON!! (We’ve been waiting so long to do that!)

So brush up on your lyrics and get ready to win with Y107!!!

* LiveNation has announced all tickets future-forward will be released digitally. Winners email addresses will be collected for those purposes. Winners will also need to create a free LiveNation account to receive their tickets.