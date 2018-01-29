Maren Morris Finds ‘The Middle’ Between County and Pop

Country fans know the name Maren Morris. She’s a rising star, quickly growing her fanbase. At 27, she’s got plenty of star power and likability. But it appears, she’s no longer just a country star.

Following the footsteps of Taylor Swift and so many others who just want to “make music” without the worry of hitting a certain genre, Maren has combined with Zedd for his latest single, “The Middle.” The video premiered at the Grammys last night, and created an instant buzz factor on social media.

The song is part of Target’s new campaign starting next week, but is so much better than just a commercial song (although that worked well for Sophie Tucker’s ‘Best Friend’ from the Apple commercial). Keep listening for it on Y107.

Catch Maren touring with Niall Horan this summer, with stops at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City Aug. 22nd, and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis Aug. 25.