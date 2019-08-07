Maren Morris @ Roots N Blues N BBQ – Sept. 27

Y107 welcomes Maren Morris to Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival on September, 27th! While recognized as a country star, she’s not one to shy away from a solid hit. Case in point: “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey, and her current hit “The Bones”.

The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival is a celebration of two of Missouri’s richest traditions–music and food–set on 50 acres inside Stephens Lake Park. Our three-day festival features 30 national, regional and local musicians on two stages, representing all genres of American roots music. We also feature BBQ vendors from across the state and many other food options as well. We offer a family-friendly space to enjoy live music, food, and interactive art installations.

Weekend & Single Day tickets are currently available at Advanced Admission prices.

