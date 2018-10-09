Marc’s Dash 5K and Kid’s Run Is Saturday

Come race to honor our fallen Columbia Firefighter Marc Wright and celebrate his “Dash”.

The proceeds from Marc’s Dash will benefit CenterPoint Church’s community outreach programs, The Firefighter Cancer Support Network which provides assistance to firefighters battling cancer and Safetynet of Missouri which provides assistance to the families of Firefighters, Paramedics and Police Officers lost in the line of duty.

When: Saturday, October 13, 2018

Time: 8:00 AM

Where: CenterPoint Church

20 E. Green Meadows, Columbia, MO

Watch as Marc sang Garth Brooks’ “The Dance” and Garth responded back.