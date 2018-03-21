What you need to know about the march this weekend.

This Saturday March 24, kids and families will take to the streets of Washington DC at 10am to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools.

“Not one more,” the March’s Mission Statement reads. “We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.”

There will be a local march on the Mizzou campus on Francis Quadrangle (The Columns) at 1pm

If you want to sign the petition or donate to the March For Our Lives organization you can do that here

HOMEWORK: Learn more about what March For Our Lives is all about and why it is happening.