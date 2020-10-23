Make It A Netflix November

Here are some of the biggest moves to and from Netflix. Is your fav show or movie leaving??

Thanksgiving and Christmas are almost here! There are a ton of Christmas programs coming to Netflix just in time for you to binge while making cookies and pounding eggnog.

Dawson’s Creek seasons 1 – 6, Easy A, Ocean’s Eleven, School Daze, Fruitvale Station, Little Monsters, and The Next Karate Kids.

As for new Netflix shows to look out for, The Crown Season 4 will feature the royal family in the 80’s during the Princess Diana era. The Princess Switch: Switched Again brings Vanessa Hudgens back as a third look-alike cousin and a romantic rough patch. Finally, “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” is a documentary about the star’s upcoming album due out in December and follows Mendes on his 104-city world tour.

Don’t forget to watch these selections before they leave next month, Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil, Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1, The Addams Family, Moneyball, Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen, Stand and Deliver and West Side Story.

What are you currently binge-watching on Netflix right now?