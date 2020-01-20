Mahomes needs a home!

Patrick Mahomes was the absolute MVP during Sunday’s game against Tennessee!

Just before halftime, he had a 27-yard running touchdown and amazed the crowd and himself.

But now, he needs a home…well not the actual Patrick Mahomes, but the four-legged puppy.

Mahomes was found abandoned in a pen during the middle of winter.

Thankfully, Unchained Melodies rescued him and now he is living comfortably in a foster home, but he wants to find his forever family.

We have a feeling he is the Chiefs good luck charm and we want to help him find a home before the Super Bowl!

If you are looking for the perfect little Quarterback for your family, contact Unchained Melodies now!