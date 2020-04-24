Shout out to M.J. at Auto Zone in CoMo who just delivered a car battery charger to me out in the country. I’m just not driving the car enough to keep the battery charged. On day 34 of well self-quarantine. The manager left it to M.J.’s discretion as to whether to deliver to me. Big thanks! I learned of really good sanitizing steps and social distancing at Auto Zone, but also learned that workers are not allowed to wear masks, even ones that they provide. Don’t like to hear that. Meanwhile, will get up my nerve tomorrow morning to put the charger on the car. All the warnings make it sound kind of scary.

From Win