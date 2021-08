Ludacris is back… for a peanut butter commercial.

The video’s director, Dave Meyers, said “An older rapper might find themselves challenged to update their flow like newer rappers and who better than lyricist Ludacris to explore that.”

If by “flow” we’re talking about mumble rap, I think that’s what’s being “explored” in this video. Either way, it’s pretty funny, and a smart add for Jif Peanut Butter!